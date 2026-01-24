Rajgopal Reddy followers lock horns with liquor shop owners

Munugodu (Nalgonda): A tense situation emerged in the Munugode constituency of Nalgonda, here, on Friday when supporters of local MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy got into an argument with wine shop owners and excise officials.

The protestors insisted that liquor shops should be run strictly according to the timings suggested by Rajagopal Reddy. Congress leaders staged protests in front of wine shops in the mandal centers of Sansthan Narayanapur, Munugode, and Chandur in this regard.

Meanwhile, in the Munugode constituency, enforcement and excise department officials gave a shock to MLA Rajagopal Reddy.

On Friday, officials themselves reopened the wine shops in Sansthan Narayanapur that had been closed by Rajagopal Reddy’s supporters. Under the protection of excise officials, liquor sales had continued.

It has become a topic of discussion that Congress leaders are allegedly threatening liquor shop owners, saying that as per the MLA’s instructions, wine shops should be opened only after 1 pm.