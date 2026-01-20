Rajiv Swagruha Corporation to auction 137 plots

The Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation has announced the sale of 137 open plots across various parts of the city through an open auction.

Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Managing Director VP Gautam said the open auction would be held on February 7 and 8 for plots located in Thorrur and Kurmalguda in Rangareddy district and Bahadurpally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. These plots are already developed and equipped with basic amenities.

He added that the plots are being offered at upset prices ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per square yard, lower than prevailing market rates depending on the location.

Gautam noted that the plots are ideal for those wishing to build a home according to their own aspirations and preferences. The plots offer good connectivity, clear titles free of disputes, and ready-to-build layouts developed by the government, allowing immediate construction after purchase.

He further mentioned that, due to the overwhelming response in past sales of plots in these areas, the corporation decided to offer the plots again through an auction.