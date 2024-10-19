Rajnikanth Vangipuram Launches International Sanatana Foundation to Promote Vedic Wisdom Worldwide

Renowned Vedic influencer and spiritual thought leader Rajnikanth Vangipuram has officially launched the International Sanatana Foundation in both India and the USA. The foundation aims to globally revive and promote ancient Vedic wisdom and Sanatana Dharma, offering a platform for preserving and sharing these teachings in modern times.

Born into a traditional Sri Vaishnav Brahmin family in India, Rajnikanth’s journey through life led him to rediscover the profound teachings of his ancestors. After spending decades in the U.S., navigating the complexities of modern life, he recognized the need to bring Vedic wisdom into the forefront of global conversations. The International Sanatana Foundation will focus on Vedic research, spiritual retreats, and educational programs, with a mission to highlight the enduring relevance of ancient texts in addressing modern-day challenges.

While currently based in India, Rajnikanth is leading a campaign to raise awareness about Vedic teachings through digital platforms, interviews, and workshops. His efforts are aimed at reconnecting individuals with deeper spiritual values that can foster balanced, fulfilling lives. With support from the Indian government, global philosophers, and the Sanatana community, the Foundation is expected to expand its reach across the USA and beyond.



Through the International Sanatana Foundation, Rajnikanth Vangipuram hopes to bridge the gap between ancient wisdom and contemporary living, empowering individuals worldwide to live spiritually enriched lives.







