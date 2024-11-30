Rallies, charity events mark Deeksha Divas

Kothagudem: Amassive bike rally was taken out in Kothagudem on Friday by the BRS ranks marking Deeksha Diwas commemorating the historic hunger strike by party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in 2009.

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, former MLAs Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Rega Kantha Rao, M Nageswara Rao and B Haripriya, municipal chairperson K Seethalakshmi, the party senior leader Dindigala Rajender and others took part in the rally.

The party leaders paid floral tributes to Telangana Talli statue at the party office and paid homage to Telangana martyrs at Pragathi Maidan. Later they distributed fruits and bread to patients at Government General Hospital. Similar activities were carried out in all the mandals in the district.

Speaking to the media Ravichandra stated that the hunger strike undertaken by Chandrashekhar Rao 15 years ago changed the course of history. The hunger strike played a key role in the formation of separate Telangana by moving the political system of the country.

In Khammam the party in-charge for the programme MLC T Ravinder, district party president Tata Madhusudhan, former Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, RJC Krishna and other leaders participated in the commemoration.