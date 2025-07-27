Ramchander Rao, Aruna instil energy among BJP cadre

Mahabubnagar: BJP National Vice President and Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna gave a powerful call to party workers to get battle-ready for the upcoming local body elections. Addressing a massive gathering of BJP karyakartas during the two days visit of newly appointed Telangana state BJP president N Ramchander Rao in Mahabubnagar on Saturday, she underlined the importance of taking the Modi government’s welfare programs to every doorstep and exposing the failures of the ruling Congress government in the state.

She said the BJP workers’ meeting was held with the sole objective of preparing the cadre for the local body polls. “Every worker must go door to door in their respective villages,” she asserted, highlighting that it is the Central government that is truly working for the development of poor and middle-class citizens. Aruna stressed that the Modi government’s welfare schemes must be explained to the public clearly so that people understand who is genuinely delivering development and support.

She came down heavily on the Congress party, stating that it has deceived farmers with its “six guarantees and 420 promises,” none of which have been implemented after coming to power.

She added that BJP workers must identify eligible people who were denied housing and support them. “Expose the lies of the Congress government by holding protests across the state,” she said. Speaking on the occassion the BJP state president also slammed the Congress party and said that the party is playing BC reservation drama to fool and divert the people’s attention from the failures of this government.

“I am asking CM Revanth Reddy, how many BC leaders you have inducted in your cabinet, only just 2 persons, but BJP at centre has 27 ministers in PM Modi government. So, the Congress is only fooling the BCs in the name reservation for their votes,” cautioned Rao to the electors over Congress party’s misleading promises and asked to give BJP a chance to prove itself in the upcoming elections. In a hard-hitting warning to internal rebels, Aruna made sensational comments, saying that those who crossed the party line in the last MP elections must be punished. “Party workers are the backbone of the BJP. BJP is known for discipline. We all work together regardless of who gets the ticket. But those who acted against the party must be held accountable,” she said.