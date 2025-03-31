Live
Ramzan celebrations in Hyderabad: Special prayers held at Meeralam Eidgah and Mecca Masjid
Highlights
Hyderabad witnessed grand celebrations of Ramzan, with thousands of devotees gathering at Eidgahs and mosques across the city for special prayers. The Meeralam Eidgah and Mecca Masjid saw a large turnout, as worshippers offered their prayers marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Eidgahs and mosques across the city were packed with devotees, reflecting the festive spirit. Authorities imposed traffic restrictions on routes leading to major mosques and Eidgahs to manage the heavy movement of people.
Security arrangements were in place, with police personnel deployed at the Meeralam Eidgah and other key locations to ensure a smooth and safe celebration.
