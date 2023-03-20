  • Menu
Ramzan: Muslim government staff allowed to leave early

In view of the upcoming Ramzan festival, the State government has permitted all Muslim employees in its service/ contract/ out-sourcing/boards and public sector units to leave offices/ schools at 4 pm during the holy month from March 23 to April 23 (both days inclusive) to offer prayers except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services.

This was stated by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar in a circular on Monday

