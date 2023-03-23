Ramzan to begin on Friday, as moon hides on Wednesday 

Hyderabad: The Islamic Ramzan will begin on March 24 (Friday) as the crescent moon was not sighted on Wednesday.

According to the MarkaziRuet-e-Hilal Committee (central moon sighting committee) crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan, has not been sighted. The committee under the supervision of Maulana Syed Mohammed Qabool Pasha Quadri Al Shutari, secretary Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Deccan then announced that Thursday, March 23, would be the last day of the month of Shaban and Ramzan starts from Friday.

The Ramzan fasting date changes yearly because Muslims follow the Islamic calendar that is based on the lunar cycle or phases of the moon hence. The begin and end of Ramzan depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon.

Usually, the crescent of Ramzan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia along with some Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India and other countries.