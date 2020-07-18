Ranga Reddy district lacks horticulture officials

Ranga Reddy: RR District being second largest district in the State has 5 revenue divisions and 27 mandals but, there are only 3 horticulture officers for 27 mandals. Actually each office should have one officer to guide the horticulture farmers but, due to lack of horticulture officers only 3 horticulture officers are managing 27 mandal offices. There is a huge burden on the officers, So they are not able to manage it and the farmers are facing problems.

Vegetables are being cultivated in 58,300 acres, fruits in 28,895 acres, flowers in 6,276 acres and spices are being cultivated in 488 acres of land throughout the district. In the outskirts of Hyderabad, Farmers are showing interest in cultivating in horticulture structure more than cultivating crops. Mostly, fruits and flowers are being cultivated by horticulture method.

In order to guide the farmers, horticulture officers should be available to help but, lack of officers are worrying about the farmers. Along with District Horticulture officer only 2 other officers are managing the offices.

Chevalle HO Swaroop Kumar is managing offices of Moinabad, Shankarpally, Shahbad, Sherlingampally, Gandipet and Rajendranagar mandals. Other officer Usharani is managing offices of Shadnagar, Kothur, Koundurg, Nandigam, Chowdarygudem, Talakondapally, Amanagallu mandals.

Other officer, Kanakalaxmi is managing offices of Ibrahimpatnam mandals which comes under the range of Kandukuru and Kadhtal. In this manner, one officer is managing atleast 10 offices. So farmers facing problems. For every mandal, an agricultural officer and an extension officer should appointed for a cluster of to 6-8 village.

Each mandals should have atleast 6- 8 agricultural officers and extension officers. But, situation is totally different. Lakh of acres are being cultivated by the farmers but government is not encouraging them.

Previously, Extension officers used to work for each mandal. But, these officers are sacked in the month of April. So offices in 27 mandals are being managed by 3 officers. So farmers are requesting the government to appoint officers horticulture department just as agricultural department.