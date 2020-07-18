Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy takes part in Haritha Haram

Ranga Reddy: Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy participated in 6th phase of Haritha Haram and planted saplings in Amangal town in Ranga Reddy district on Friday.

Also minister laid foundation stone for constructing of 'Rythu Vedhikas' in villages.

Sabitha said that sapling are being planted throughout the State as part of 6th phase of Haritha Haram campaign, everyone have to plant saplings make and this programme successful. Not only planting the saplings but, we have to safe guard them, she added.

Kalwakurthy MLA Jaipal Yadav, MLA K Narayana Reddy, Ranga Reddy district council Chairperson Anitha Reddy and local leaders participated in the programme.