Ranga Reddy: HBL employees seek KTR's help

Ranga Reddy: HBL employees who were illegally laid off by company requested IT & Municipal Minister KTR to look into their issue and help them.



Forty employees were laid off by the company 50 days ago without any notice. The employees started strike at the company for the past 27 days. However, there is no response from company management they instead spoke rudely with the employees and asked them to complain but, we will not appoint again.

The employees said they are facing problems without employment and are facing financial issue. Employees sent letters to KTR on Friday regarding their employment issue and asked to help them.