Ranga Reddy: National BC Commission meets farmers over land issue

Ranga Reddy: The National BC commission on Friday held a review meet regarding the acquisition of lands by the government even after the denial of farmers in Tadipatri in Yacharam mandal. Earlier, the farmers and political leaders complained regarding the acquisition of lands by the government from the farmers even after their denial.



At the meeting, National BC commission vice chairman Lokesh Kumar Prajapathi said that the government should not acquire the lands from the farmers against their wish. According to the National Land acquisition act, 80% of the farmers should give away their lands willingly. According to the local official, only 42% farmers have come forward to give away their lands.

The government should not force the farmers and if the government does so, the BC commission will make sure that no injustice is done towards the farmers. National BC commission members Talloju Achary, Kaushalendra Patel along with Lokesh Kumar Prajapathi enquired the farmers about the land acquisition. BJP district president Narasimha Reddy, Congress leader Kondanda Reddy, local public representatives, officials and farmers participated in the meeting.