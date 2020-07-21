Ranga Reddy: Shadnagar sees record number of Covid cases

Ranga Reddy: Shadnagar has recorded highest number of cases in single day, total of 210 samples were collected on Monday in which 48 were detected with the virus. With the detection of 165 new infections till Friday, no tests were conducted for three days due to lack of testing kits however, Shadnagar now has more than 200 people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus which counts 213 on Monday , this comes after government responding to the news article that was published in The Hans India on July 19 and restarted the corona tests.

A total of 7 were deceased till date. The fastest growing of positive cases in Shadnagar is leaving citizens in fear and worried, they are also asking government to conduct more tests.



Taking the number of positive cases in count local merchants association and local public representatives have held lockdown for a week starting from July 14 to stop the number of positive cases which are being recorded.