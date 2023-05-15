Rangareddy: Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple flag pole installation Mahotsavam organised

Rangareddy : Dusakal village in Farooqnagar Mandal, witnessed a grand celebration of the Ramalingeswara Swamy Abhayanjaneya Navagraha Nandeeshwara flag pole installation Mahotsavam on Sunday. The event was organised with the cooperation of the villagers, led by village sarpanch Muralidhar Reddy and village elders. Former Shadnagar MLA Choulapalli Pratap Reddy, who was present at the event, emphasized the importance of spirituality and urged the villagers to work together towards the development of the temples in the area. He thanked the villagers for their contributions towards the construction and development of the Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple, which was built on a large scale with the cooperation of the people and the village elders.

The event was attended by Mahbubnagar MP Manne Srinivas Reddy and Raja Varaprasad, Chairman of State Cooperative Cooperative Limited, who were honored by Pratap Reddy and performed special pujas. Pratap Reddy also honored many people with shawls, expressing his gratitude to all the communities who have been contributing to the spiritual service programs for the development of the temple for the past five days.

Sarpanch Muralidhar Reddy, former Sarpanch Jagadish, LingaramYadaiah, Anjaneyu, Nagaraju Sridhar Reddy and others also participated in the programme, which included large-scale spiritual service and food donation programmes in the village. The villagers hailed the success of the event and expressed their willingness to continue supporting such initiatives in the future.