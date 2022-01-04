Rangareddy: BJP condemns arrest of Bandi Sanjay

Rangareddy: Shadnagar constituency BJP incharge Srivardhan Reddy questioned whether there is any democracy in Telangana and even a right to protest?

On Monday.The BJP leaders, workers staged a protest at the Shadnagar Chowrasta against the arrest of State party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The workers burnt the effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as part of protest.

Speaking on the occasion, Srivardhan Reddy said that Sanjay, who was continuing his initiation inside the BJP office, had been arrested by the police by breaking the office locks. He strongly condemned the obstruction of the initiation. He also questioned that In Nalgonda, while the Chief Minister was allowed to conduct meeting, why BJP was not given permission. He demanded the repealing of GO 317 as employees and teachers will be severely harmed. He strongly condemned the arrest of Bandi Sanjay and said it was undemocratic.

BJP leaders Mithun Reddy, Rishikesh, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Vamsi Krishna, Chetla Venkatesh, Enkanolla Venkatesh, Pyata Ashok, Harish and others participated.