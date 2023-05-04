  • Menu
Rangareddy: Bodrai Festival held in grand manner

Bodrai is revered by the villagers for preventing diseases like cholera and smallpox from entering the village when disaster strikes.

Rangareddy : Bodrai is revered by the villagers for preventing diseases like cholera and smallpox from entering the village when disaster strikes. Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav along with Chairman of Agricultural Cooperative Union Rajavaraprasad Rao attended the newly erected Bodrai programme held at Venkat Reddy Palli village of Farooqnagar Mandal on Wednesday. On the occasion, he said that Bodrai stone is considered as a representative of the village goddess and it is like a flagpole for the village. It is also said to bring good luck to the people of the village who erect this stone. He said that the festival was held to create awareness among the people about the geographyand the structure of the village. Shadnagar Municipal Chairman Narender, BRS leaders, villagers and others were present.

