Rangareddy: CI Pratap Lingam honoured with Best Service Award

RANGAREDDY: In recognition of his dedication and unwavering commitment to resolving cases during the National Lok Adalat, Shadnagar Town’s CI Pratap Lingam was honoured with the prestigious ‘Best Service Award’ by Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Ravindra in a ceremony.

His exceptional service in facilitating the resolution of cases during the National Lok Adalat on September 9, earned him this esteemed accolade. His efforts and proactive approach contributed significantly to the successful resolution of numerous cases. Stephen Ravindra commended CI Pratap Lingam for his outstanding performance and dedication in the Lok Adalat.