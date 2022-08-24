Rangareddy Collectorate to be inaugurated tomorrow

Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy stated that as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is coming to inaugurate Rangareddy District Collectorate on August 25 and the arrangements are being made. MP Ranjith Reddy, Musi River Board chairman and MLA Sudhir Reddy, MLAs Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Kale Yadaiah, Jaipal Yadav, Prakash Goud, ZP Chairperson Thigala Anita Reddy, MLCs Patnam Mahender Reddy, Yegge Mallesham and Dayanand held a special meeting.

Earlier, Collector Amoy Kumar, Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat and Additional Collector Pratik Jain reviewed the arrangements with officials of various departments.

The District collector said that the officers in charge of the departments should see to it that there are no shortcomings. Later, the arrangements were also inspected at the place of public meeting.