Rangareddy: DCC & DLRC meeting held at district Collectorate

Rangareddy: The Bankers are instructed to complete the targets set for the banks within the stipulated time frame, District Collector Amoy Kumar suggested. The DCC / DLRC (District Level Review Committee) meeting was held on Tuesday at the Collectorate Conference Hall under the auspices of District Collector Amoy Kumar.

On the occasion, the Collector said that the bankers have been directed to provide crop loans to the farmers through banks in a timely manner and provide them with handouts. He said that the targets set for the authorities and banks should be met within the stipulated time and loans should be disbursed to the beneficiaries without any delay in the implementation of government schemes.

He demanded immediate grounding for the subsidy released units belonging to various welfare departments and sending the utilisation certificate to the concerned authorities for the completed units. The Collector said that efforts should be made to complete all the schemes related to PM Swanidi, PME GP and SC, ST Corporation. He said that full support should be given to the Dalit Bandhu scheme undertaken by the government.

Similarly, two bank accounts have been opened by the management committees for the Mana Ooru – Mana Badi, Mana Basti-Mana Badi programme, one for departmental government funds and the other for funds raised from donors, he added. District Lead Bank Manager Rizwan, RBI Officer, NABARD AGM Sirisha, District Industries Officer Rajeshwar Reddy, District Officers, representatives of various banks, concerned officials and others were present.