Rangareddy: MLA Y Anjaiah Yadav hails TS a role model under KCR's leadership

Rangareddy : MLA Y Anjaiah Yadav hailed Telangana as a role model for the country under the leadership of KCR at a plenary meeting held on Tuesday at AV Conventional hall in the Shadnagar constituency. BRS party leaders and activists from various mandals and villages of the constituency were in attendance. Chairman of Telangana State Agricultural Cooperative Society, Raja Varaprasad, and Chairman of Minority Finance Corporation, Imtiaz Isaq were also present. During the event, MLA Yadav unveiled the BRS party flag and paid tribute to the Martyrs' Stupa.

Addressing the plenary meeting, MLA Anjaiah urged people to think about the development of the State since KCR became Chief Minister. He highlighted Telangana'sachievements in IT, industrialization, irrigation, and other areas, and called for discussions in every village on the difference between the development in Congress and BJP ruled States and that of Telangana. He criticized BJP State President Bandi Sanjay, questioning whether any BJP-ruled State had welfare schemes like those introduced by the BRS government in Telangana.

He also criticized TPCC President Revanth Reddy for spreading false information about job creation. Yadav noted that since KCR became Chief Minister, natural forests, roads, buildings, freshwater taps, and many welfare programmes were visible in every village.

Later, the plenary meeting addressed several resolutions related to agriculture industries and the justice department, tribal development, medicine, and the handloom industry.

Various dignitaries, including Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Eta Ganesh, MPPs Y Ravinder Yadav, Priyanka Shiva Shankar Goud, Khaja Idris, Jangaiah, ZPTCs Venkat Ramreddy, Tandra Vishala Srilatha, Bangaru Swaroop Ramulu, EdireRagamma, Market Committee Chairman Manne Kavitha Narayana Yadav, Municipal Chairman Narender, Municipal Vice Chairman MS Natarajan, and Mandal President Laxman Naik, were in attendance.