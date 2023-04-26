Rangareddy: Notorious Inter-state counterfeit currency racket busted, 13 held

Rangareddy : A combined operation by the Special Task Force, (L&O) Police and Special Operation Team (SOT) Cyberabad resulted in the apprehension of a notorious inter-state counterfeit currency racket. A group of 13 members were circulating fake Indian currency notes in Telangana and other States. The authorities seized counterfeit currency notes worth Rs30, 68,500, net cash worth Rs60,500, and 13 mobile phones. The accused have been identified as Koneti Rajesh, Neel Das, Addagula Suman, Gurrapagari Naveen, Loggari Madhu, Kovvuri Vinodh Satish Kumar Reddy, Rohan Laxman Bhattar, Gurrala Naveen, Mandapadu Uday Bhaskar, Polothu Srinivas, Kumbha Tirupathi Rao, Mohd Khateebuddin, and Mohammed Asmath. However, Suriya, Charan Singh, and Kasthuri Ramesh Babu are currently absconding.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Stephen Ravindra, stated that the authorities received a complaint from a supervisor working at Raidurgam who reported that a customer named Rajesh had given fake notes when vacating a room. On further investigation, it was discovered that Rajesh and some other individuals had formed a gang to circulate fake currency notes by printing them. The gang circulated the fake notes according to their plan, causing ordinary citizens and small business vendors to suffer financial losses. The circulation of counterfeit currency is also causing huge losses to the Indian economy.

The accused, Rajesh, used to advertise the fake currency on YouTube videos and Instagram. He provided his mobile number to interested clients who purchased the fake notes. Other manufacturers and distributors also used similar marketing strategies to circulate fake currency. They took the counterfeit currency from clients in a 1:5 ratio. Rajesh and Neel Das, the main gang members, supplied counterfeit currency to other gang members in a 1:3 ratio, claiming that the notes were similar to original currency. They instructed the individuals who received the counterfeit currency to use it in night markets, street vendors, and small shopkeepers only.

The Special Task Force, L&O Police, and Cyberabad Commissionerate team members worked tirelessly to apprehend the gang under the leadership of V Syam Babu, ACP, STF, and the guidance of Cyberabad Crimes DCP Kalmeshwar Shingenavar. Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra appreciated the dedicated efforts of the Inspectors P Narender-STF, P Ravindra Prasad-EOW, K Bala Raju-CCS Balanagar, Anjaneyulu-Kukatpally, Raja Gopal Reddy-Raidurgam, Yadaiah-CAT, Palavelli-Chandanagar, Rama Krishna-Jeedimetla, V Venu Madhav-SHE Team, CH Raju-Alwal, and Sub-Inspectors B Sanjeev-STF, Vijay Vardhan-SOT Madhapur, and K. Rajeshwar Reddy- SOT Shamshabad, and the teams of Special Task Force, L&O Police, and SOT Cyberabad who actively participated in apprehending the gang.