Rangareddy: Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society officials forcibly take away valuables of farmers
Rangareddy : Farmers in the Dharur Mandal of Vikarabad are in distress after officials from the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) forcibly seized their belongings on Sunday. The PACS officials resorted to this extreme step as they were infuriated by the farmers' inability to pay their dues. The incident occurred in PCM Tanda, Nasanpally, and Ampally villages, leaving many farmers in tears after losing their TVs, bikes, tractors, and other valuables. According to reports, the PACS officials also insulted the farmers during the incident. This action has sparked outrage among the farming community, with demands for swift action to be taken against the officials responsible. The PACS officials' actions have been widely criticised, and many are calling for better treatment of struggling farmers during these challenging times.