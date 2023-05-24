Rangareddy: T Harish Rao holds review meeting on health

Rangareddy : As part of the ongoing celebrations of the founding decade of Telangana State, Health Minister T Harish Rao has put forth a proposal to expand the distribution programme for KCR Nutrition Kits to all constituency centres across the State. The announcement was made during a video conference meeting held on Tuesday, where minister conducted a comprehensive review of various issues alongside district collectors, health, and engineering department officials. Taking the opportunity, Rangareddy district Collector Harish provided an update on the progress within the district.

Addressing the gathering, the minister revealed that the distribution of KCR Nutrition Kits is presently carried out in nine districts of Telangana. He suggested that arrangements should be made to extend the distribution to all Assembly Constituency Centres in the remaining 24 districts, coinciding with the Health Day celebrations during the decade-long festivities. The primary objective is to provide these kits to approximately 6.84 lakh pregnant women across the State. He underscored the positive impact of the KCR kit scheme, highlighting that Telangana ranks third in the country in preventing maternal deaths, while the number of deliveries in government hospitals has witnessed a significant surge. The distribution of nutrition kits aims to combat anemia among pregnant women and promote the well-being of unborn babies. He expressed unwavering confidence in the programme’s ability to yield favorable results, building upon the successful implementation of the existing KCR kit scheme in the State.

During the course of the video conference meeting, he also sought updates on the progress of health centre construction projects across various districts. He urged Collectors to promptly allocate suitable sites for constructing these centres and expedite the tender process. He emphasised the paramount importance of utilising village dispensaries to deliver high-quality medical services at the grassroots level. It was reported that over 1.5 crore people in the State have undergone eye examinations, with 38,54,000 individuals receiving prescription glasses, including reading glasses. He commended the triumphant implementation of this large-scale programme and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the officers, doctors, medical staff, and the public for their unwavering cooperation. As most of the screening activities have been completed, he suggested that doctors, staff nurses, and ANMs involved in the eye camps be relieved of their duties, while the remaining staff continue the camps with renewed enthusiasm. In light of the intense summer season, Collectors were advised to issue instructions for people to take necessary precautions against sunburn and ensure the provision of facilities such as shade and drinking water in workplaces.

Later, collector provided an update on Rangareddy district, stating that out of the 81 sanctioned basti dispensaries, 59 are already operational, six are prepared to commence operations, and work is currently underway for the remaining five. With regard to rural dispensaries, land has been identified for 35 out of the 71 sanctioned dispensaries, and construction will commence as soon as possible for the remaining 36.