Rapido partners with L&TMRHL to provide discounted rates

Hyderabad: Rapido partnered with L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) to provide seamless first- and last-mile connectivity for Hyderabad Metro commuters. As part of this collaboration, Rapido will offer special discounted flat rates for its bike metro service on Saturday.

According to officials, it starts from Rs 30 for customers travelling to and from any of the 57 metro stations across the city. The partnership was formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Rapido and L&TMRHL, marking a significant step in enhancing urban mobility in Hyderabad.

NVS Reddy, MD HMRL, said, “This partnership between Hyderabad Metro Rail and Rapido exemplifies our commitment to enhancing the urban mobility experience in Hyderabad. By addressing critical first- and last-mile connectivity challenges, this initiative will further strengthen the metro rail’s position as a vital lifeline for the city's commuters.” KVB Reddy, MD L&TMRHL, said, "Our collaboration with Rapido marks a significant step towards redefining the urban commute experience in Hyderabad.”