Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Unites Every Indian, Showcasing the Glory of Unity in Diversity: Mir Shoaib Ali
Mahbubnagar: “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is a living symbol of how unity binds every Indian despite our countless diversities,” said Mir Shoaib Ali, President of Minhaj-ul-Qaran, Mahabubnagar, in his message commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
He said that India’s essence lies in its ability to embrace many identities while remaining one nation. “Every street in India tells a different story—of language, faith, cuisine, rhythm, and colour—yet all these threads weave a single national fabric of unity,” Mir Shoaib Ali noted.
Highlighting India’s festivals as powerful symbols of togetherness, he said, “During Diwali, Muslim artisans in Uttar Pradesh make lamps; during Eid, Hindu sweet-makers in Hyderabad prepare sheer khurma; and in Kerala, Onam brings all communities together. Every celebration dissolves the boundaries of religion and region.”
He added that India’s art, cinema, and music—whether Punjabi beats or Carnatic ragas—echo the same harmony, reminding us that though our notes differ, our melody remains one.
Emphasizing the role of women as the moral and social foundation of unity, he said, “Women sustain harmony at the grassroots through self-help groups, panchayats, and folk traditions. They keep families and societies together, forming the living infrastructure of national unity.”
Mir Shoaib Ali also saluted the Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for safeguarding the nation’s stability. “Their quiet service ensures that our unity is never shaken by disorder,” he said, calling Ekta Diwas parades a heartfelt tribute to these protectors of peace.