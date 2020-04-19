Ravinder to continue as CP of Warangal

Warangal: V Ravinder, a 2003 batch IPS Officer, who got promoted as the Inspector General of Police, is to continue as the Warangal Commissioner of Police. It may be mentioned here that Ravinder took charge as the Commissioner of Police on March 19, 2018, succeeding G Sudheer Babu.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday after assuming charge again as the Commissioner, Ravinder said:"In normal circumstances, any official who gets promoted will be transferred and they have to discharge duties according to their position. However due to lockdown, the government has ordered officials to work from their current position."

He said that Warangal Police Commissionerate has been coordinating with the Urban, Rural and Jangaon districts' administration to contain the spread of coronavirus. "The police have taken all possible measures to implement the lockdown total. So far, the police have seized 6,579 vehicles that infringed lockdown rules. This apart, the police have also booked more than 6,500 cases against those who failed to obliged lockdown norms," Ravinder said.