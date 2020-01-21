Raviryal tank bears the brunt of political rivalry

Hyderabad: The Raviryal tank, one of the biggest water bodies under the Tukkuguda municipality became a victim to the rivalry among the leaders.

It is none other than one among the contestants in the ensuing municipal elections and a ruling TRS candidate, Shiv Shanker said the Mission Kakatiya programme could not be implemented in Raviryal.

It may be mentioned here that the Mission Kakatiya is a flagship programme of the State government to rejuvenate the water bodies, including village tanks, to recharge the groundwater table and to save rainwater as part of the rainwater harvesting to increase the water storing capacity.

However, Shanker pointed out the Mission Kakatiya hit the roadblock in Raviryal, because, "the leaders could not decide among themselves, who should own the contract to dug up silt or soil from the tank."

Madhu, an independent candidate contesting in the municipal elections from the Raviryal said there are several irregularities and even lands of the tank's FTL have been encroached upon.

But there is none to question those leaders. It was one of the issues which I wanted to fight if elected by the people of my ward. Because the tank falls adjacent to my ward too, he said.