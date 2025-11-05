Live
- HNSS canal a boon for Madakasira Constituency: Collector
- Expand natural farming across all village levels: Collector
- 18L quintals cotton yield expected from Gadwal
- Development works worth Rs 1,400 cr will be completed within 18 months: Kadiyam
- District Collector urges for seamless cotton procurement
- ‘Midday Meal’ prog launched for jr college students
- Strengthen booth-level outreach in Tamil Nadu: BJP leader
- Immortalising Abdul Kalam’s legacy
- Rs 603-cr underground drainage project sanctioned for MBNR
- KIMS Saveera doctors save the life of a 3-year-old boy
Ray of Sunshine Foundation to aid cancer patients, athletes
Hyderabad: A new social service organisation, Ray of Sunshine Foundation (ROSF), dedicated to promoting humanity, help and hope, has been launched in...
Hyderabad: A new social service organisation, Ray of Sunshine Foundation (ROSF), dedicated to promoting humanity, help and hope, has been launched in Hyderabad. Founded by Srikanth Taduri and Johanna Samuel Hull in October 2025, the foundation aims to bring positive change through three focus areas — cancer support and CPR awareness and assistance to financially struggling athletes.
Speaking at the launch event held at their office in Kapra, Sainikpuri, the founders said the foundation’s mission is to “light up lives like sunshine” by providing financial aid, encouragement and emotional support to cancer patients.
ROSF will also conduct Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training programmes across the country to equip people with lifesaving emergency skills. Additionally, the foundation will support underprivileged athletes by funding race fees, jerseys and essential gear.