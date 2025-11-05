Ray of Sunshine Foundation to aid cancer patients, athletes

Hyderabad: A new social service organisation, Ray of Sunshine Foundation (ROSF), dedicated to promoting humanity, help and hope, has been launched in Hyderabad. Founded by Srikanth Taduri and Johanna Samuel Hull in October 2025, the foundation aims to bring positive change through three focus areas — cancer support and CPR awareness and assistance to financially struggling athletes.

Speaking at the launch event held at their office in Kapra, Sainikpuri, the founders said the foundation’s mission is to “light up lives like sunshine” by providing financial aid, encouragement and emotional support to cancer patients.

ROSF will also conduct Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training programmes across the country to equip people with lifesaving emergency skills. Additionally, the foundation will support underprivileged athletes by funding race fees, jerseys and essential gear.