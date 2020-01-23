Re-polling in Mahbubnagar as two tender votes polled in municipal elections

Repolling will be held at 198th polling centre in ward no. 41 after two tender votes were polled during the municipal elections on Wednesday.

The district election officer suspended five officials -- a polling officer (PO), First Polling Officer (APO), three Second Polling Officers (OPO) for being negligent.

The officials are making arrangements for the conduct of repolling tomorrow. Around 30 -member staff have been deployed to distribute voter slips.

Meanwhile, a tender vote is also reported to have polled in 101 polling centre of ward no. 41 in Kamareddy. The officials are also planning to hold re-polling in the polling centre.

The State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy on Tuesday said that re-polling will be held if tender votes were polled in the municipal elections against the election code.