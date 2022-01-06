Ready to handover Raghava to police inquiry in Palwancha suicide case: MLA Vanama

The selfie video of Ramakrishna who killed his family in Palwancha two days ago has been surfaced alleging that MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao's son has harassed the family.



Responding to the selfie video, Bhadradri Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao said that the incident was shocking and heart breaking. "The tragedy at Ramakrishna's house was deeply disturbing and the selfie video caused a great deal of controversy. According to the allegations, Raghava has played a role in the suicide of Ramakrishna and family. The police have already registered a case and are investigating," said the MLA.

Vanama further added that he is ready to hand over his son to the police for the investigation and will keep his son away from politics until he proved his innocence.

In the selfie video, Ramakrishna alleged that Raghavendra Rao has damaged several families and the miscreants should not be allowed to rise politically.