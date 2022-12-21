Ready to provide sample for drug test, says KTR

Sircilla: IT Minister KT Rama Rao has lashed out at BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for dragging his name into drug scandals and said he was ready to provide samples for the test.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the Minister said he would provide his blood, skin, nails and hair samples and even his kidney for the drug test. Throwing a challenge, the Minister said if he was proven clean Bandi Sanjay has to slap himself with his own footwear at Karimnagar Kaman.

Rama Rao told the BJP leader to stop doing cheap politics and work for the people. For the past four years Bandi Sanjay failed to get even one development project from the Center for the constituency as Karimnagar MP.

The BJP leader should put pressure on the Centre and get Rs 500 crore sanctioned for the development of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada in the district, the Minister said adding that if he ensure the funds release people would appreciate him.

Rama Rao noted that he had approached the Centre asking to sanction a mega powerloom cluster in Sircilla and a handloom cluster for Jammikunta, but the BJP government at the Centre failed to deliver them both.

The people have been demanding Road Over Bridge (RoB) at Teegalakunta on the outskirts of Karimnagar town, an IIIT in Karimnagar but the Union government ignored their demand. Bandi Sanjay should first develop Karimnagar and then he could think of adopting Bhainsa, Rama Rao said.

Hitting out at BJP leader K Laxman over his remarks that the BRS would be a flop show, the Minister said elected public representatives in other States, including BJP MLAs in Karnataka, were seeking implementation of Telangana's welfare schemes in their States.