Ready to resign on Krishna waters: TRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy

Hyderabad: The TRS Nagarkurnool legislator, Marri Janardhan Reddy, on Thursday claimed that the party MLAs were ready to resign for the cause of the Krishna waters.

The ruling party leaders continued to attack the Andhra Pradesh government on irrigation projects in Rayalaseema and former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy at a press conference here on Thursday.

While R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that people of Hyderabad will not get even drinking water if the size of Pothireddypadu is increased, Janardhan Reddy asserted that they were ready to resign for the Krishna waters.

Prashanth Reddy stated that the Krishna River Management Board had directed the AP government to stop the project. "The AP government issued a GO in May 2020 for increasing the size of Pothireddypadu. The Telangana government wrote to the board on May 11. The leaders who are speaking on this should know this before targeting me," said Prashanth Reddy. He alleged that the Congress party leaders were mute spectators when the capacity was increased from 11,000 cusecs to 44,000 cusecs. The TRS leader questioned why the BJP leaders were not speaking when their AP counterparts were indulging in criticism. Reddy reiterated that he was sticking to his comments on former CM YSR. "It is because of TRS, YSR could become Chief Minister. To defeat TDP, the Congress came for alliance with TRS," he recalled.

Janardhan Reddy cautioned AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, stating that "KCR is like a lion. It is not good for Jagan to have conflicts with him.

Another MLA Balaraju alleged that the BJP was creating conflicts between States. He ruled out any link between irrigation projects and Huzurabad byelection.