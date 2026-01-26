Record participation marks Vagdevi Junior College talent test

Mahabubnagar: The Talent Test organised at Vagdevi Junior College in the district headquarters received an enthusiastic response from students across the united districts. The question paper for the examination was formally released by Two Town Circle Inspector Ijazuddin.

Addressing the students, CI Ijazuddin encouraged them to set clear goals and pursue them with determination. He emphasised the importance of perseverance and self-confidence in overcoming obstacles to achieve success in today’s competitive world. The programme was attended by College Correspondent Vijetha Venkat Reddy, Principal Geetha Devi, police personnel Raghunath Reddy and Raghu, IIT-NEET Academy In-charge Pavani Reddy, Vice Principal Jyothi Nandan Reddy, along with faculty members, management representatives and other dignitaries.

Students who demonstrated exceptional talent in the examination were awarded cash prizes in recognition of their achievements.