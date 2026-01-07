Recount Demand Raised Over Alleged in Irregularities in Bingidoddi Sarpanch Election

Gadwal: A representation has been submitted to the Hon’ble State Election Commissioner, Hyderabad, seeking a recount of votes polled in the Sarpanch election of Bingidoddi village in Aija mandal, Alampur Assembly constituency, Jogulamba Gadwal district.

According to the complaint filed by U. Ramakrishna, a resident of Bingidoddi village and counting agent for Sarpanch candidate M. Narsimhulu, polling for the Gram Panchayat Sarpanch election was conducted on Sunday, December 14, 2025. He stated that vote counting was taken up on the same evening after the completion of the polling process.

In his petition, Ramakrishna alleged that serious irregularities occurred during the counting process. He claimed that despite raising objections and requesting a recount, the Returning Officer (RO) did not respond to the request and proceeded to declare U. Venkatesh as the winning candidate before leaving the counting centre.

The petitioner provided candidate-wise vote details, stating that Pushpavathi received 64 votes, G. Pedda Doddanna secured 2 votes, M. Narsimhulu received 635 votes, U. Bajari got 464 votes, Boya Bantrotu Thimanna secured 145 votes, Vaddi Parusharamudu received 14 votes, and U. Venkatesh was declared to have secured 708 votes. In addition, 63 votes were declared invalid, while 4 votes were polled under the NOTA option.

He further alleged that while a total of 2,257 votes were reportedly polled in the village, the Returning Officer stated that only 2,156 votes, including valid, invalid and NOTA votes, were counted, resulting in a discrepancy of 101 votes. The complainant claimed that the RO failed to provide an explanation or proper account for the missing votes and allegedly asked the counting agents to leave the premises without clarifying the issue or conducting a recount.

The petitioner also alleged that signatures were not properly obtained and that the counting process was not reviewed thoroughly before the declaration of results. He has urged the Election Commission to order an immediate recount of votes in the Bingidoddi Gram Panchayat Sarpanch election and to initiate legal action against the Returning Officer for the alleged lapses.

The matter is now awaiting consideration by the State Election Commission.