Recruitment process for 28,000 post will begin in a week, says Harish Rao

Telangana Minister Harish Rao criticised that the BJP government, which says not to give freebies to the poor, is waiving off thousands of crores to the businessmen. He said that the central government has increased the prices of everything and burdened the poor. He expressed anger that the price of a gas cylinder has crossed Rs. 1000, making it impossible for common people to buy it.



Minister Harish Rao distributed smart cards to new pensioners in Sangareddy town. Speaking on this occasion, he said that Rs. 2016 pension is being given like nowhere else in the country. He criticised the BJP government in Karnataka giving a pension of only Rs.600.



He said that pensions are being given to more than 40 lakh beneficiaries of different communities across Telangana and opined that the state government is spending Rs. 12,000 crores for the Asara pension scheme.



Recalling that CM KCR has brought and implemented many development and welfare programs for the poor people, the minister said that the government will start the program of giving Rs.3 lakhs to build houses in their own land during the Dussehra festival.



Speaking about recruitment, he said Group 4 notification will be released in two to three days and assured that the recruitment process for filling up 28,000 jobs will be started in the next week.