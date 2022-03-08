Red chillies get all-time record price at Warangal market yard

Competing the gold price which has been rising steadily for the past few weeks, single patti variety of dried red chillies were sold for the highest price at Enumamula market yard in Warangal on Tuesday.



The chilli was sold at Rs 40,000 per quintal which is said to be the highest price in the market its inception. Along with single patti variety, the desi variety of chilli also recorded the highest selling price of Rs 35,000 per quintal. Not only red chilli, the price of cotton recorded at Rs 10,100 per quintal which is said as the highest price in the market.

It is learned that one B Rajeshwar Rao of Ghanpur of the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district brought 40 bags of chillies of desi variety to the market on Monday, and he got Rs 35,000 per quintal of chilli.

The demand for the chili has increased as the chilli crop was damaged due to unseasonal rains in early January and attack of pests and viruses. Out of the normal yield of 20 quintals per acre, only three to four quintals of yield is being recorded in this season.