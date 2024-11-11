  • Menu
Reduce number of pending cases: Chief Justice Alok Aradhe

Highlights

High Court Chief Justice Aloka Aradhe said that the number of pending cases in the court should be reduced

Karimnagar: High Court Chief Justice Aloka Aradhe said that the number of pending cases in the court should be reduced. The Chief Justice along with seven High Court judges laid the foundation stone for the construction of District Court complexes with 12 courts including POSCO and Family Court in Karimnagar court premises and the construction of Magistrates residential buildings on Sitarampur Road.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy and Karimnagar District Principal Judge B Pratima welcomed the Chief Justice and other judges on his arrival here on Sunday. Bhoomi Puja was performed at the construction site and the plaque was unveiled.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Justice Aradhe said that the Karimnagar court building was inaugurated in 1956. He said that the stone to be used for the High Court building will come from Karimnagar district.

He said that the number of pending cases should be reduced by employing modern technology for this. Karimnagar Court building will be available in 18 months. Former High Court Judge Justice P Naveen Rao, who worked for the construction of the building was honoured.

