Regional Conference of State Water Secretaries Held

The Conference reviewed ongoing schemes and projects, with emphasis on timely completion and improved Centre-State coordination.

Discussions on flood forecasting, sediment management, salinity ingress, and the Dam Safety Act implementation.

Secretary urged states to participate in scheme reforms for the next Finance Commission cycle.

Hyderabad: V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR), Ministry of Jal Shakti,highlighted the importance of completion of projects on time and reducing gaps in Centre-State coordination to ensure progress on priority works.

On Thursday, he chaired the Regional Conference of State Water Secretaries at Dr MCR HRD Institute, Telangana. The meeting brought together senior officials from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, along with representatives from the Ministry and 15 major departmental organisations.

Kantha Rao urged states to actively participate in revising and reforming schemes for the upcoming Finance Commission cycle.

The conference reviewed the implementation of ongoing schemes and projects across participating States and Union Territories, while also addressing inter-state concerns.

State officials presented updates on scheme implementation, expectations from the Centre, and challenges faced in their respective regions. Detailed deliberations were held on strengthening partnerships and enhancing coordination between the Centre and States.

Beyond ongoing schemes, discussions also focused on flood forecasting, sediment management, salinity ingress in coastal areas, implementation of the Dam Safety Act, and initiatives: Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari. States and UTs were requested to streamline the adoption of these advisories on a priority basis.

Kantha Rao highlighted the significance of integrated strategies for sustainable water resource development. He reaffirmed the department’s commitment to supporting planning, development, and management of water projects nationwide, ensuring that water security remains a cornerstone of regional growth.