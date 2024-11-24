Regional parties to be future of Indian politics: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that election results of Maharashtra and Jharkhand have once again sent a clear message that the regional parties have always been and will continue to be the future of Indian politics.

The BRS leader said that the Congress party fails to become a strong opposition but is hellbent on destroying regional parties. This has become a recurring theme. “I reiterate, BJP is surviving only because of Congress’s inability and incompetence. Both the national parties are shamelessly piggybacking on regional parties’ hard work and commitment. Also, a word of advice to CM Revanth Reddy.

Your campaigns, speeches, bags and choppers couldn’t save your party from utter failure, now can you focus on your primary duty as the CM and deliver the six guarantees that you promised to Telangana public more than a year ago,” said Rao. KTR said that the people of Maharashtra have noticed the betrayal of Congress to the people of Telangana in implementing the poll promises and rejected the party. Despite spending Rs 300 crore of Telangana taxpayers’ money on false advertisements, the public in Maharashtra did not believe in Congress’ lies.

He also pointed out the hypocrisy in Congress’ stance on Adani, labelling him a fraud in Maharashtra while maintaining business ties with him in Telangana. He highlighted that Congress faced complete rejection by the people in Maharashtra.