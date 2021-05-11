Regular summer temperatures, isolated showers predicted over south Telangana and north coastal Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: The State is likely to witness normal summer temperatures with partly cloudy and isolated showers from May 12 to 19. A low pressure is likely to be formed between May 20 and 25 over south Telangana and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Another low pressure area will be formed over Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. A T-Square would be formed among Sun, Moon & Jupiter over AP & Telangana states. As a result, Telangana, north and south coastal AP and Rayalaseema regions will experience above normal temperatures with pockets of acute heat wave.

In the evening, sudden changes in weather with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, strong gusty winds with moderate to heavy rains and dust storms can be seen over dry areas of south coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

Between May 26 and June 1, a low pressure system would be formed over Central India and is likely to cross south coastal AP coast near Krishna, Guntur region and move in north and north-westerly direction. Pre-monsoon severe thunderstorms are very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, north Telangana with medium to heavy rains at times isolated but very heavy rains.

By June 1, normal onset of southwest monsoon to Kerala, Arabian Sea and south Tamil Nadu with moderate moist winds and isolated thundershowers are predicted.