Regulatory bodies overseeing private universities in TG

In Telangana, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is the primary regulatory body overseeing private universities. This body is specifically responsible for regulating and promoting higher education in the state, including private universities. It handles the establishment process, ensures adherence to regulations, and facilitates academic excellence. Additionally, the state's Higher Education Department oversees all aspects of higher education, including private universities. This includes formulating policies, developing infrastructure, and maintaining standards.

Periodically, the state government also constitutes an Expert Committee to examine proposals for establishing private universities. This committee assesses factors like the sponsoring body's financial soundness, experience, and the potential of the proposed programs. Depending on the specific field (e.g., medicine, engineering), other regulatory bodies like the Medical Council of India (MCI) or the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) are also in the loop.