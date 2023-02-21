Rekurti Eye Hospital bringing light in lives for decades

Karimnagar: Aiming at community service, the Lions Club, which is conducting voluntary programmes is preparing to share its services to the world on the occasion of 35th anniversary of the construction of an eye hospital in Rekurthi.

Recognising the importance of eyesight, the Lions Club members are gearing up for a wider campaign. In 1981, 3.30 acres of government land in Rekurthi was purchased and an eye hospital was constructed by Dr Bhaskar Madekar.

After the death of Dr. Madekar on February 20, 1988, in his honour the Lions Club of Karimnagar was named as Dr Bhaskar Madekar Charitable Eye Hospital. It has become popular in the State. People come here from different places for medical services besides Telangana.

It gave eyesight to the poor. Many have praised the services of this hospital. Former PM PV Narsimha Rao visited this hospital when he was the Minister of Human Resource Development. Many CMs, Union and State Ministers and Tridandi Chinajiyar Swamy visited this hospital and praised its services.

Around 7, 27,892 patients have been examined so far by experienced doctors and advanced machinery was made available. More than seven lakh people received general eye treatment and more than 1.55 lakh people underwent free eye operations.

There are six experienced doctors and 58 paramedical staff and two buses to bring patients from rural areas. Today the Trust Board is trying to update in every way. On the occasion of completing 35 years, arrangements have been made to organise the celebrations.

Since last year, Lions Club has been giving food to 300 people in the government hospital every Wednesday and feeding 300 people in the Gandhi Road in the market every Saturday.

Karimnagar Lions Club, started in October 1973 by Dr. Bhaskar Madekar as President and former MLA Bomma Venkanna as General Secretary, completed 50 years. A park has been developed in Vavilapalli.