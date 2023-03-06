Release 500 crore for Kondagattu temple, Revanth demands Telangana government

Jagtial: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy visited the Kondgattu Anjanna Swamy temple on Monday and offered special prayers to the deity. Addressing the media, Revanth Reddy demanded that the State government immediately release Rs. 500 crores to the temple. He alleged that one is taking advantage of the guise of devotion and another in the name of development. He emphasized that Kondagattu is the most renowned temple in Telangana, and he sought blessings from Anjanna to bring good fortune to State people.



Revanth Reddy accused Chief Minister KCR of deceiving devotees, priests, and Kondagattu Anjanna with false promises. He also criticized Kavitha for not fulfilling her promise to recite Hanuman Chalisa and construct a 125-foot statue of Anjaneya Swamy. Revanth Reddy further criticized the family of KCR for cheating the gods themselves.



Revanth Reddy emphasized that the temple, which has a history of 600 years, should be developed without causing any trouble to the devotees. He asked the government to develop and protect the 800-acre forest area surrounding the temple. He also expressed his disappointment that the government has not made any effort to support the families of the 70 victims who died in a bus accident in the past.



Revanth Reddy demanded the immediate release of Rs. 500 crores to start the development of Kondagattu. He expressed his lack of faith that Kondagatu would be developed during KCR's rule and promised to develop Kondagattu once the Congress government comes to power. Along with Revanth Reddy, MLC Jeevan Reddy, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, and constituency leader Medipalli Satyam were also present.