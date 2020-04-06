Remand prisoner assaults constable in Telangana, flees with service weapon

A remand prisoner assaulted a head constable here at Nizamabad district and fled away with the latter's service weapon. The prisoner who was arrested in connection with three burglary cases and was sent to judicial remand to jail in Nizamabad.

On Saturday, the prisoner complained of ill health and was taken to Nizamabad government hospital for treatment. While the prisoner was undergoing treatment, a head constable and a constable was guarding him. Around 10 pm on Saturday night, the constable went out for dinner leaving the head constable.

Taking advantage of the situation, the prisoner assaulted the head constable and fled away stealing the service weapon of the police.

A police team was deployed to catch the prisoner. During the preliminary investigation, the police said that the prisoner took some tablets in the jail to fell sick. A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered against the prisoner.