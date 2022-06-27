Repeal ‘Agnipath Scheme’ immediately: Congress

Shadnagar: Shadnagar constituency Congress party senior leader Kadempalli Srinivas Goud has demanded the Central government to immediately scrap the Agnipath Scheme which could endanger national security. A Satyagraha was held in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Ganj area of Shadnagar under the auspices of Kadempalli Srinivas on Monday. Srinivas Goud said that the Satyagraha was initiated as per the call given by TPCC chief Revanth Reddy. Similarly, another Satyagraha was held under the auspices of Congress leader Veerlapalli Shankar at Shadnagar Chowrasta.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Goud accused the Modi government of trying to undermine the strength and patriotism of the soldiers. He urged the people to question BJP MPs, MLAs and public representatives on the Agnipath scheme. He demanded the immediate dismissal of the cases against the youths. Srinivas Goud also said that the government should provide security rather than insecurity to the lakhs of men and women who aspire to serve the nation by joining the Armed Forces. The Indian National Congress stands with the youth in their demand for an immediate rollback of the Agnipath scheme, he added.

Senior leader Gaddam Srinivas Yadav, Kottur Municipal Councilors Madaram Narsimha, Anita Srinivas, Hema Devender, Somla Nayak and others were also present.