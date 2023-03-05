Residential school kid dies; parents allege beating

Hyderabad: A 3rd class student, Karthik (12), died in Keshavareddy Residential School near Chilapur, Puduru Mandal, Vikarabad District while undergoing treatment.

It is reported that 15 days ago, Karthik fell ill due to a serious injury to his shoulder. Parents took the student to the hospital when management informed them about the alleged illness of the boy. The family members are alleging that the school management was responsible for this incident. A complaint was lodged at Chengomul Police Station stating that the boy died due to the negligence of teachers. Hostel management claimed that Karthik got injured after falling from the bed, after which his parents came and took Karthik home.

After knowing about the incident, Congress leaders protested at Keshav Reddy Residential School. They demanded that a medical examination should be conducted once again. The Youth Congress leaders broke the lock of the main gate of the school and tried to enter, raising slogans that those responsible for the student's death should be severely punished.