Resurgent India shaping its own destiny: BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson NV Subash has strongly endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bold remarks in a PTI interview, stating that the Prime Minister’s vision reflects the confidence and preparedness of a resurgent India.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s assertion that this year’s Union Budget is not a “now or never” moment born out of compulsion, but a “we are ready” moment born out of preparation and inspiration, Subash said this perfectly captures the transformation India has witnessed under Modi’s leadership. “India today is not reacting to circumstances; it is shaping its destiny with clarity and conviction,” he said.

Subash noted that the Prime Minister’s emphasis on political stability and predictability restoring investor confidence stands validated by the surge in global partnerships and trade agreements. “The successful negotiation of Free Trade Agreements with 38 nations demonstrates that India is no longer negotiating from a position of hesitation, but from strength. A robust manufacturing sector, a dynamic services industry, and empowered MSMEs have strengthened our bargaining power globally,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the previous UPA regime, Subash echoed the Prime Minister’s criticism of economic mismanagement that weakened India’s negotiating position. “During the UPA years, trade talks often began with promise but ended without substance. Today, reforms are not rhetoric; they are a sustained commitment delivered in both letter and spirit,” he asserted.

On national security, Subash strongly supported the Prime Minister’s assurance that the government will do whatever it takes to modernise and strengthen the country’s defence forces. “In an increasingly volatile global environment, enhancing defence capabilities is not optional but essential. The increased defence allocation reflects strategic foresight and unwavering commitment to national security,” he remarked. Subash also backed the Prime Minister’s call to the private sector to play a decisive role in the next phase of economic transformation. “The Prime Minister has rightly urged industry leaders to look beyond short-term margins and invest aggressively in research, innovation, supply chains and quality. The journey towards a developed India requires a strong partnership between government and enterprise,” he said.