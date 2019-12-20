Retail Ratna Awards 2019 event kick-starts at Pragati Resorts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro City is once again becoming an auspicious space for an awards event function named Retail Ratna Awards 2019. The awards event is all set to begin in a short while at Pragati Resorts in Hyderabad under the auspices of The Hans India.

Retail Ratna Awards 2019 is meant for recognising the best performers annually across the value of the chain of Retail industry in Hyderabad region to encourage the businesses to overcome chaos and improve the industry with innovative business strategies.

The award will be presented to various companies who have achieved hard work and good GDP in the retail sector of Hyderabad. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and minister Harish Rao will grace the event as chief guests at the Retail Ratna Awards ceremony while the Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan will preside at the event.



