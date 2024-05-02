Live
PM Modi does not spare his critics: Eatala Rajendar
Hyderabad: Malkajgiri BJP candidate Eatala Rajendar said that the entire country is looking forward to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Participating in the Forum for Improving Things (FIT) meeting at AS Rao Nagar on Wednesday, he said that people like Lok Satta leader Jaya Prakash Narayana were also happy to support Modi.
“It took seven years for KCR to criticise Modi and only three months for CM Revanth Reddy. We know what happens to those who criticise Modi”, warned Eatala, saying that Modi was not an ordinary person.
“When the BJP leadership requested him to develop the country on the basis of the Gujarat model, Modi entered the national politics,” added Eatala.
