Retired employees protest against Central Pension Bill, submit memorandum

Mahabubnagar: Retired government employees staged a protest wearing black badges and submitted a memorandum to the Gadwal Additional Collector, raising concerns over pension-related provisions passed by the Parliament along with the Finance Bill last year. The demonstration reflected growing unease among pensioners regarding the potential impact of the new rules on their financial security.

The retirees stated that the provisions concerning the validation of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules had created apprehensions that employees who retired before January 1, 2026 could be deprived of future Pay Revision Commission (PRC) benefits and Dearness Allowance (DA) revisions.

They warned that such measures might lead to disparities among pensioners and undermine the principle of uniform post-retirement benefits.

Jogulamba Gadwal district retired employees’ association president Lakshmi Reddy, addressing the gathering, urged the Government of India to reconsider any move that could dilute pensioners’ rights. He asserted that pension is a constitutionally protected entitlement earned through decades of service and should not be altered retrospectively under any circumstances.

The memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, called for ensuring that the provisions are not implemented in a way that adversely affects retired personnel.

The protesters demanded a clear and written assurance from the Centre to remove prevailing confusion and anxiety among pensioners.

Several association leaders and retired officials participated in the protest, including General Secretary Chakradhar, Secretary Krishna Reddy, Satyanarayana, Narasimhulu, Ventramayya, Mahesh, retired Tahsildar Veerabhadrappa, Baswaraju, Hanumanthu, and Parameshwar Reddy.